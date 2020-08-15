Saint Lawrence lands Denford Stakes | Racing News

Saint Lawrence appeared to value a switch to front-running techniques as he got his profession back on track with a solid success in the Denford Stakes at Newbury.

Having completed 4th in both the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket and the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot, the Roger Varian- qualified boy of Al Kazeem lastly contributed to his Redcar first success in June with triumph in the seven-furlong Listed reward.

Sent directly into the lead by Andrea Atzeni, the 11-2 opportunity was not for passing, holding the previously-unbeaten 6-5 preferred Dhahabi at bay by three-quarters of a length.

Varian stated: “I was at first dissatisfied at Ascot, however it was an amusing race. Early on they raced in 2 groups and we followed the (John) Gosden horse and the (Owen) Burrows horse, who were the 2 market principals that day so you would state we would have position A.

“For whatever factor they folded early, which left us a little remote and we needed to sign up with the primary group and the winner and 2nd had very first run. I’m updating his run and though I’m not stating it cost him his winning opportunity, I believed he ran much better than the bare outcome. He has actually constantly worked like a good horse in the house and we had not despaired in him.

“I’m delighted for the horse as he was among the ones we chose early on. Although he …