Sailors killed after Iran missile ‘accidentally’ strikes own ship – Panorama

At least 19 sailors have been killed and 15 wounded after an Iranian missile fired throughout a coaching train within the Gulf of Oman struck a help vessel close to its goal, Iran’s military mentioned, in accordance with Al Jazeera report.

The pleasant hearth incident occurred on Sunday close to the port of Jask, about 1,270 kilometres (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman, a press release on the military’s web site mentioned on Monday.