Sailor questioned over fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

“There is a potential suspect,” one authorities stated, highlighting nobody has actually been charged and the examination continues. The Navy decreased to discuss an active examination.

The blaze aboard the billion-dollar Navy warship was snuffed out after raving for 4 days. The ship had actually been docked in San Diego for upkeep when the fire broke out. Sailors were starting to eliminate the fire when a subsequent surge triggered the vessel to be left.

The Bonhomme Richard is developed to support Marine Corps operations. It can carry Marines and devices for a Marine expeditionary system and land them in hostile area through landing craft or helicopters, in addition to supply air assistance by helicopters or attack airplane.

The amphibious attack ship was being updated to accommodate a few of the most recent and most advanced warplanes in the United States toolbox, Marine Corps F-35Bs.