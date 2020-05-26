Sailor Brinkley Cook Opens Up With Powerful Message On Body Dysmorphia: ‘F**king Sick & Tired Of The Photoshop’

Sailor Brinkley Cook is informing it like it is! And it’s a message all of us demand to listen to!

The 21- year-old design little girl of renowned cover girl Christie Brinkley required to Instagram over the Memorial Day Weekend, confessing to fans that her “body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.” Whoa! But there’s even more …

She shared a collection of selfies to her IG account together with the message, and also confessed freely to her fans that the chase for excellence in appeal was making her “so down on myself recently.”

Writing freely and also straight regarding what she’s been experiencing, Sailor stated (listed below):

“I’m so f**king sick and tired of the Photoshop. I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong. As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control’ I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look ‘perfect’… shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?”

That’s a great (and also tough) inquiry! And one Sailor herself analyzed in the direction of a powerful, significant solution. The superstar youngster included much more in her message from there, wrapping up on an encouraging note regarding self-acceptance, love, and also gratefulness:

“I am so f**king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of. So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on Instagram declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look ‘pleasant’ (whatever the f**k that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day.”

So wonderful!!!

Ch- ch-check out the message itself (listed below):

Love it! And LOVE exactly how open and also truthful she’s having to do with obtaining captured up in the catch that Instagram can be for a lot of girls!

Quickly, her message went viral– and also fans chipped in with their program of assistance and also praise for her honest message and also raw truthful. One fan summarized what a great deal of individuals were assuming– specifically amidst this coronavirus pandemic and also self-quarantine– by creating in the remarks area:

“I needed to hear that. I’m talented, loving and I have gained weight, hear me roar. Beauty and strength come from within… please remember that the majority of us are decent, loving and non-judgmental. Ignore the rest and enjoy life.”

Amen to THAT!!!

That’s what it’s everything about, y’ all!