Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ interview

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the mannequin daughter of Christie Brinkley and ex-husband Peter Cook, has apologized for an interview with Good Morning America, however it’s not for one thing she stated. The mannequin took subject with the issues she stated that weren’t included.

The ABC talker targeted on the 21-year-old’s previous body dysmorphia and eating disorder struggles, and the way she’d stored them hidden from her well-known mother. However, Brinkley-Cook stated afterward on Instagram that a lot of what she stated had been extra optimistic. She did the interview to assist folks struggling like she did and to encourage.

“I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times,” she stated. “95% of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers & essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

She stated she has nothing however respect for the present’s host Robin Roberts and reporter Deborah Roberts, however known as the story “click bait,” packaged as “child of celebrity goes through struggles.”

“I think the interview came off as extremely tone deaf. There is so much going on in this world, between POC being murdered by police men. To COVID-19 taking beautiful souls from this Earth too early,” she wrote. “I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of this interview. If i were in control of the editing it would’ve been shown in a very different light and would’ve highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15 year old. Again, I did not want this interview to be me whining about what I’ve been through.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” a couple of “Good Morning America” phase that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram) More

