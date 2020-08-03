Said Benrahma: Brentford winger focused on promotion mission and not his own future | Football News





Said Benrahma has actually scored 17 Championship objectives for Brentford up until now this season

Said Benrahma states he is just focused on earning Brentford promotion in Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off last, and is not thinking of his own future.

The Bees lost out on automated promotion after succeeding beats in their last 2 matches of the routine season however recuperated to reserve their location in the play-off last at Wembley by beating Swansea 3-2 on aggregate in their semi-final.