Said Benrahma: Brentford winger focused on promotion mission and not his own future | Football News

Brentford face Fulham in the Championship play-off last on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick- off 7.45 pm
Last Updated: 03/08/20 3: 26 pm
Said Benrahma states he is just focused on earning Brentford promotion in Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off last, and is not thinking of his own future.
The Bees lost out on automated promotion after succeeding beats in their last 2 matches of the routine season however recuperated to reserve their location in the play-off last at Wembley by beating Swansea 3-2 on aggregate in their semi-final.
Brentford vs Fulham
