Sahak Mashalian calls for opening of Hagia Sophia to Christian and Muslim prayers – Panorama

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian has endorsed the theory of restoring Hagia Sophia’s status as a location of worship, a controversial debate in Turkey brought to the country’s agenda after the ruling party voiced will to turn the museum right into a mosque, The Hurriyet Daily news reports.

“Hagia Sophia was built with the labor of 10,000 workers. It has gone through numerous renovations and all those efforts were meant to keep it as a worship place but not to serve as a museum,” Mashalian, the 85th Patriarch of Turkey’s Armenians, wrote on Twitter.

“I believe that believers’ praying suits better the spirit of the temple instead of curious tourists running around to take pictures,” he said, calling for the opening of Hagia Sophia to prayer. “Hagia Sophia is large enough to allocate a space for Christians. Let it become the peace symbol of this era and humanity,” the patriarch wrote.

To note, Turkey’s Council of State examines the request for annulment of a cabinet decree of 1934 that turned the Hagia Sophia from the mosque right into a museum. The court can make its ruling on the Hagia Sophia’s status on July 2 on perhaps the site may be converted into a mosque.

The Hagia Sofia was completed in 537 C.E. and served as the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople until 1453 when the Ottomans captured the town and turned the Hagia Sofia right into a mosque. It was changed into a museum in 1935.