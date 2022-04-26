Saghatelyan called on Nikol not to insult voters ․ "Let's persuade, explain, take to the streets" | Morning:

As we reported, the second Yerevan march of the union demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and for the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today near the statue of David of Sassoun. “Hayastan” faction MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that Nikol Pashinyan’s lies will be revealed while walking today, as they did yesterday ․ “He came to power with an atmosphere of love and tolerance, but in four years he divided the society, sowed hatred: the brother fought with the brother, the father with the son, the neighbor with the neighbor. Let us agree from today that we must unite and create an atmosphere of true love. ”

Saghatelyan added ․ “Those who are in power now, we often blame Nikol’s voters. We often use insulting words in their address. Let us agree today that they are our sisters and brothers, they have just been deceived. We have all made mistakes, including the political forces. Let’s end that conversation today. We also fight for the people who write swear words on social networks. We must persuade them, explain them, take them to the streets. ”

The march under the slogan “Consolidation, resistance, removal” is taking place on Tigran Mets Avenue.

Luiza SUKIASYAN