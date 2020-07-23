SAFR Home Therapy Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover (60″x80″ | 15 lbs, Grey Cooling)



Fall asleep quickly and comfortably with SAFR Home Therapy Weighted Blankets. Our weighted blanket helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rejuvenated. The soothing hug of a SAFR blanket relaxes the body, eases the mind, and reduces tossing and turning throughout the night.

For optimal results the weight options should be calculated to match ~10-12% of your body weight. This product is intended for adults only. If you plan to use this for children, please consult a physician before starting and supervision is required.

SAFR Weighted Blanket utilizes glass beads providing an odorless, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic filling without the plastic. Superior sewing techniques distribute the filling evenly across the whole blanket and prevents leaking.

100% cotton means the SAFR blanket will breathe, allowing the blanket to be used even in warmer climates. Not too hot and not too cold! The seven-layer design ensures an extremely comfortable and long-lasting weighted blanket.

If you want an extremely soft and warm cover, perfect for colder climates, the UltraSoft cover is recommended. While if you would like an extremely breathable and cooling fabric, ChillFab is recommended instead.

The included machine-washable UltraSoft or ChillFab cover makes care easy and tabs sewn into the blanket make attaching and removing a breeze. (Dry cleaning is the recommended method for the blanket itself).

Blanket Weight:

15lbs

20lbs

25lbs

15lbs

20lbs

Removable Cover:

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cover Type:

UltraSoft

UltraSoft

UltraSoft

ChillFab

ChillFab

Cover Features:

Plush Fleece-like Microfiber

Plush Fleece-like Microfiber

Plush Fleece-like Microfiber

Moisture-wicking, Breathable Microfiber

Moisture-wicking, Breathable Microfiber

Ideal Climate:

Cold, Cool

Cold, Cool

Cold, Cool

Hot, Warm

Hot, Warm

Ideal Body Weight:

140lbs or More

170lbs or More

200lbs or More

140lbs or More

170lbs or More

Available Colors

Navy or Gray

Navy or Gray

Navy or Gray

Gray

Gray

Weighted Blanket Composition:

100% Natural Cotton

100% Natural Cotton

100% Natural Cotton

Double-Brushed Microfiber

Double-Brushed Microfiber

Removable Cover Composition:

Plush Microfiber

Plush Microfiber

Plush Microfiber

Double-Brushed Microfiber

Double-Brushed Microfiber

