Saffron, orange and mascarpone risotto recipe

This dish is really a brilliant sunshine yellow, and has most of the flavour and golden glory of the very most readily useful examples of risotto.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

Six as a primo, four as a main

INGREDIENTS

1.5 litres light chicken stock

110g butter

2 small white onions, finely diced

400g risotto rice

Scant ½ tsp saffron powder, or perhaps a good pinch of saffron strands dissolved in hot water

150ml vermouth, or white wine

1 heaped tbsp mascarpone

80g parmesan, grated

Zest and juice of 1 small, sweet orange

1 tsp sea salt

METHOD

Pour the stock into a deep saucepan over a medium heat. Melt 70g butter in another deep saucepan and fry the onions gently, until they’re soft and translucent. Add the rice and saffron and stir for one minute or so. Add your wine and cook until it’s been absorbed to the rice, stirring all the time. Add the now hot stock, ladle by ladle, stirring after each addition until the rice absorbs the liquid. The whole cooking process should take around 17 to 20 minutes. Once your rice is al dente and the liquid has mostly evaporated, set it aside for the mantecatura, or creaming. With a wooden spoon, beat in other butter, mascarpone and parmesan. Beat well, for just a few minutes, until a luscious creamy sauce is formed. Add some of the orange juice and half the zest, check always the seasoning, adding salt and more orange juice to taste, and serve with an extra dollop of mascarpone and the rest of the zest scattered extraordinary.

Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26).