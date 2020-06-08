Safety of Renaissance Dam better than Sudan, Egypt dams – Middle East Monitor

Ethiopia’s Renaissance dam is safer than the dams in Sudan and Egypt, which can be important as its presence impacts Sudan the most because proximity to the country, the Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasser Abbas, unveiled on Saturday.

“The Renaissance Dam’s degree of safety is better than that of Sudanese dams and Egypt’s High Dam, based on some studies,” Abbas said in a tv interview. This, he explained, is due to the materials and technology found in its construction.

“We only side with our interests, and sometimes they go along with those of Egypt or Ethiopia. When we said that the Renaissance Dam is beneficial to us, we were accused of siding with Ethiopia,” that he continued.

Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt have been around in talks for a couple of years in order to reach an agreement on Addis Ababa’s dam. Cairo is concerned that Ethiopia’s dam will severely reduce its water supplies. However, Addis Ababa says the dam was not designed to harm Egypt’s interests but has been built to generate electricity.

