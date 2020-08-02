Safedome Classic Combo Pack, 1x Classic Bluetooth Item Tracker Card, 1x Smart Key Locator Fob, Item Finder with GPS-Like Bluetooth Tracking for Lost Keys, Backpack, Phone, Wallet, Free Companion App



The Safedome Classic Bluetooth-enabled tracker fits neatly in your wallet, passport holder, luggage, backpack, or anything else you can’t afford to lose. The size of a credit card, our Safedome Classic is the thinnest, most durable, and most powerful Bluetooth tracker on the market.

How Safedome Works



Step 1

Place your Safedome Classic Bluetooth tracker in the item you want to track. The superslim card fits easily into anything you can’t afford to lose.

Step 2

Connect your Safedome Classic tracker to the Safedome app on your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth. The Safedome app alerts you when it detects your item is out of range.

Step 3

Save locations for places like Home or Work and set up custom alerts if you leave a saved location without an important item.

Step 4

If you misplace an item, check the app for the last known location of your Safedome tracker and get directions for retrieval.

Safedome Companion App



Connect & Go The Safedome app, available on Android and iOS, quickly connects to your Safedome tracker using Bluetooth, which is similar to GPS tracking. Simply open the app, connect the card to your phone following a few simple steps, and then let Safedome run in the background. You can connect the app to as many as five Safedome trackers and customize the name and icon for each item you want to track.

Ring Your Wallet, Ring Your Phone The ‘Ring to Find’ feature triggers your Safedome tracker to emit a sound so you can quickly locate your item. Also, if you misplace your phone, pressing the button on your Safedome will ring your missing mobile, even when it’s on silent.

Get Directions To Missing Items If your Safedome tracker goes out of Bluetooth range (~50 m / 164 ft outdoors and ~25 m / 82 ft indoors) the app marks and provides directions to its last known location.

Unique Product Features



The World’s Thinnest Bluetooth Tracker

Pair the Safedome Classic Tracker with the Safedome app on your iOS or Android phone and slip the Classic Card into your backpack, purse, wallet, or anything you want to track.

Unlike simple tracking apps and devices, Safedome is active. It knows your item is missing before you do, and makes sure you’re alerted quickly.

Water Resistant

The Safedome Classic tracking device is sealed and water resistant. If the card gets wet, simply wipe it down with a dry cloth.

Thin & Slim

The same size as a credit card, our Safedome Classic is the thinnest (0.76 mm), most powerful Bluetooth tracker in the world.

Long Battery Life

While the internal battery in the Safedome Classic is not rechargeable or replaceable, it will last for approximately one year based on standard usage.

How to use the Safedome App



With the free and easy-to-use Safedome companion app, you never have to worry about misplacing your lost item again. Easily pair it with your Safedome Bluetooth item finder and track the last known location of your lost purse, wallet, keys, backpack, luggage, or any other valuables. The mobile app works on iOS and Android and lets you customize alerts, notifications, and tracks your lost item on a map to easily find them.

The world’s thinnest Bluetooth tracker

The world’s first rechargeable Bluetooth tracker

A premium leather Bluetooth tracker

A compact & inexpensive Bluetooth tracker

Size

86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm

86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm

10.5cm x 4.6cm x 1.2cm

3.8cm x 0.8cm

Weight

6 grams

13 grams

13 grams

18 grams

8 grams

Bluetooth Range

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

Outdoor 100m or more, Indoor 50m or more

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

Outdoor 100m or more, Indoor 50m or more

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

Battery

12 months battery life with normal usage

Rechargeable battery, 3-4 months before next charge

Rechargeable battery, 3-4 months before next charge

12 months with normal usage, replaceable CR2025 battery

6 months with normal usage, replaceable CR2032 battery

Water Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rechargeable

✓

Replaceable Battery

Sound/Volume

80 decibel

80 decibel

90 decibel

88 decibel

NEVER MISPLACE AN ITEM AGAIN – Place the leather smart key finder fob on your car or house keys and the tracker card in your wallet, luggage, backpack, purse, or laptop bag. It uses Bluetooth tracking, which is similar to GPS, so you can find your lost item in seconds.

EASILY FIND YOUR LOST PHONE- Is your phone nearby but hiding out of sight? Press the button on the Bluetooth Key Finder or Smart Tracking Card to find your phone, even if it’s on silent!

PREMIUM LEATHER KEY FOB – The smart key tracking fob features a water resistant and stylish premium soft leather case. Attach it to your car, house, or apartment keys and never spend time searching for lost keys again.

EASY TO USE COMPANION APP – Download the FREE Safedome app in the App Store or Google Play. It shows the last location of your missing item on a map so you can easily track down you lost keys, wallet, or laptop bag.

LONG LASTING BATTERY – The key finder fob uses a replaceable coin cell CR 2032 battery. The Bluetooth tracking card lasts 12 months with normal use and has a sealed, non-replaceable battery.