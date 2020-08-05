Safedome Classic Bluetooth Lost Item Tracker Card, Water-Resistant Item Finder with GPS-Like Tracking, World’s Thinnest Bluetooth Card Fits Any Wallet



The Safedome Classic Bluetooth-enabled tracker fits neatly in your wallet, passport holder, luggage, backpack, or anything else you can’t afford to lose. The size of a credit card, our Safedome Classic is the thinnest, most durable, and most powerful Bluetooth tracker on the market.

Place your Safedome Classic Bluetooth tracker in the item you want to track. The superslim card fits easily into anything you can’t afford to lose.

Connect your Safedome Classic tracker to the Safedome app on your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth. The Safedome app alerts you when it detects your item is out of range.

Save locations for places like Home or Work and set up custom alerts if you leave a saved location without an important item.

If you misplace an item, check the app for the last known location of your Safedome tracker and get directions for retrieval.

Connect & Go The Safedome app, available on Android and iOS, quickly connects to your Safedome tracker using Bluetooth, which is similar to GPS tracking. Simply open the app, connect the card to your phone following a few simple steps, and then let Safedome run in the background. You can connect the app to as many as five Safedome trackers and customize the name and icon for each item you want to track.

Ring Your Wallet, Ring Your Phone The ‘Ring to Find’ feature triggers your Safedome tracker to emit a sound so you can quickly locate your item. Also, if you misplace your phone, pressing the button on your Safedome will ring your missing mobile, even when it’s on silent.

Get Directions To Missing Items If your Safedome tracker goes out of Bluetooth range (~50 m / 164 ft outdoors and ~25 m / 82 ft indoors) the app marks and provides directions to its last known location.

Pair the Safedome Classic Tracker with the Safedome app on your iOS or Android phone and slip the Classic Card into your backpack, purse, wallet, or anything you want to track.

Unlike simple tracking apps and devices, Safedome is active. It knows your item is missing before you do, and makes sure you’re alerted quickly.

The Safedome Classic tracking device is sealed and water resistant. If the card gets wet, simply wipe it down with a dry cloth.

The same size as a credit card, our Safedome Classic is the thinnest (0.76 mm), most powerful Bluetooth tracker in the world.

While the internal battery in the Safedome Classic is not rechargeable or replaceable, it will last for approximately one year based on standard usage.

With the free and easy-to-use Safedome companion app, you never have to worry about misplacing your lost item again. Easily pair it with your Safedome Bluetooth item finder and track the last known location of your lost purse, wallet, keys, backpack, luggage, or any other valuables. The mobile app works on iOS and Android and lets you customize alerts, notifications, and tracks your lost item on a map to easily find them.

86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm

86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm

86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm

10.5cm x 4.6cm x 1.2cm

3.8cm x 0.8cm

6 grams

13 grams

13 grams

18 grams

8 grams

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

Outdoor 100m or more, Indoor 50m or more

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

Outdoor 100m or more, Indoor 50m or more

Outdoor 50m or more, Indoor 20m or more

12 months battery life with normal usage

Rechargeable battery, 3-4 months before next charge

Rechargeable battery, 3-4 months before next charge

12 months with normal usage, replaceable CR2025 battery

6 months with normal usage, replaceable CR2032 battery

80 decibel

80 decibel

90 decibel

88 decibel

USE BLUETOOTH TO FIND YOU LOST VALUABLES – Similar to a GPS tracker, this Bluetooth smart tracking card helps you locate your lost wallet, purse, luggage, backpack, or bag. Find the location of your lost item on a map in the Safedome mobile app.

SUPER SLIM TRACKING AT 0.75MM – The water resistant item locator is exactly the same size as a credit card at 0.75mm. It slips nicely into wallets, backpacks, and laptop bags. You’ll be amazed at how much tech is in such a slim tracking device.

BLUETOOTH 5 CONNECTIVITY – Safedome Classic Tracker Card offers Bluetooth 5 with improved signal stability and strength between the card and your smartphone. This means up to 2x the range (up to 100m / 300 ft.) than trackers that use Bluetooth 4.

EASY TO USE MOBILE APP & LONG LASTING BATTERY LIFE – Download the FREE Safedome companion app from the App Store or Google Play.The built-in battery in this phone & wallet finder lasts 12 months with normal usage. The battery is non-replaceable and this tracking card does not have audio alerts.