Safe Voyage sets sail to win Investec Surrey Stakes | Racing News

Safe Voyage took a while to hit his stride in the Investec Surrey Stakes – but eventually did so any way you like to emerge on top in the Listed prize.

Trained by John Quinn and ridden by Jason Hart, Safe Voyage was sent off the 6-5 favourite on the back of a fine reappearance effort, nonetheless it was Shine So Bright who seized the early initiative.

Silvestre de Sousa let the grey stride on and with a few furlongs to run it looked like his front-running tactics would pay dividends.

However, Shine So Bright was floundering with a furlong to run, allowing Safe Voyage to sweep down the outside and present Quinn his 1,000th career winner by a length and a half, in a track-record time.