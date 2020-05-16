Sadiq Khan tells Londoners to stay home as map reveals new car free zones in the UK capital

Sadiq Khan has instructed Londoners to stay at home this weekend regardless of the easing of lockdown measures throughout England.

On Saturday morning, the Mayor of London instructed his a million followers on Twitter that they need to ‘play their half’ by staying at home as a lot as doable.

This is the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the easing of lockdown restrictions, leaving the British public in a position to journey additional throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Mr Khan’s message comes hours after the Mayor of London introduced plans to make the capital Europe’s greatest car-free zone, with a map detailing how 4 of London’s busiest streets can be made for simply pedestrians, cyclists and buses.

A map reveals the 4 busiest streets of London set to turn out to be car-free beneath new measures launched by the Mayor of London in response to coronavirus restrictions being eased

Sadiq Khan revealed the plans on Friday earlier than warning Londoners to stay at home. Yesterday he was pictured pushed in a £100,000 Range Rover after saying new congestion fees

Mr Khan instructed his a million Twitter followers that lockdown has not been lifted this weekend

Mr Khan has known as on Londoners to ‘play their half’ and stay at home over the weekend

Mr Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the Government throughout the pandemic, has known as for Londoners to stay at home this weekend following the announcement of the plans.

‘LONDON: lockdown has not been lifted. People proceed to die from #COVID19 each day,’ he stated.

‘Please stay at home as a lot as doable this weekend. If you want to use public transport for important journey, put on a non-medical face overlaying always.’

The car-free zones will see streets between London Bridge and Shoreditch, Euston and Waterloo and Old Street and Holborn restricted to buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

Similar restrictions on smaller roads are being labored on between officers and London boroughs, whereas lorries and automobiles could also be prohibited from London Bridge and Waterloo bridge.

With folks returning to work and the want to keep away from congestion on public transport, consultants have warned it’s essential that strolling and biking is inspired in order to keep social distancing throughout the coronavirus disaster.

And an in depth map of the streets chosen for the new measure have been revealed, exhibiting the place Londoners are in a position to cycle and stroll as lockdown restrictions are eased in what can be Europe’s greatest car-free zone.

In an official assertion made on Friday, Mr Khan stated that Covid-19 introduced ‘the greatest problem to London’s public transport community in Transport for London’s historical past.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s easing of lockdown restrictions final Sunday implies that the public are in a position to journey additional distances throughout the coronavirus disaster

Areas of London are to be closed to automobiles and vans beneath measures by the Mayor of London

On Friday, Mr Khan introduced that streets between London Bridge and Shoreditch and different areas can be restricted to simply cyclists, pedestrians and buses over the coming weeks

‘It will take a monumental effort from all Londoners to keep secure social distancing on public transport as lockdown restrictions are progressively eased,’ he added.

‘That means we’ve got to hold the variety of folks utilizing public transport as low as doable. And we will not see journeys previously taken on public transport changed with car utilization as a result of our roads would instantly turn out to be unusably blocked and poisonous air air pollution would soar.

‘I ask that Londoners don’t use public transport until it’s completely unavoidable – it have to be a final resort. If you’ll be able to work from home you must proceed to achieve this. We ought to all spend extra of our leisure time in our native areas too.’

Mr Khan stated that the rising variety of folks strolling and biking as a results of the lockdown has justified the transfer to widen pavements to enable extra of the public to stroll and cycle in the metropolis.

Khan stated that the measures are needed to keep social distancing in conjunction with the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in an environmentally-sustainable method

‘Many Londoners have rediscovered the joys of strolling and biking throughout lockdown and, by rapidly and cheaply widening pavements, creating non permanent cycle lanes and shutting roads to by visitors we are going to allow tens of millions extra folks to change the means they get round our metropolis,’ he stated.

The assertion reads that work on the proposed highway closures will start with speedy impact, whereas officers say the work must be accomplished inside a six-week timeframe.

‘We will want many extra Londoners to stroll and cycle to make this work,’ the Mayor of London continued. ‘That’s why these plans will rework elements of central London to create considered one of the largest car-free areas in any capital metropolis in the world.

‘If we would like to make transport in London secure, and hold London globally aggressive, then we’ve got no alternative however to quickly repurpose London’s streets for folks.

The plans come after the Mayor of London elevated congestion fees from £11.50 to £15

‘By guaranteeing our metropolis’s restoration is inexperienced, we can even sort out our poisonous air which is significant to make certain we do not change one public well being disaster with one other. I urge all boroughs to work with us to make this doable.’

The Mayor of London’s newest announcement places the UK capital amongst a lot of cities which have set out measures to make a inexperienced and sustainable restoration from the coronavirus disaster by strolling and biking.

Paris have pledged €300m for new cycle lanes, which can run parallel to the metropolis’s Metro community, providing commuters a viable different. Meanwhile, Milan have set out plans for considered one of the continent’s most formidable strolling and biking schemes.

Elsewhere in Britain, the metropolis of Manchester are set to pedestrianise areas of Deansgate in the metropolis centre, whereas the Scottish authorities have pledged £10m in the direction of pop-up biking and strolling routes.