Sadiq Khan says statues could be ‘a flashpoint for violence’

Scotland Yard has imposed a 5pm curfew on any protesters gathering in central London today, saying its officers were determined to prevent any “minority intent on disorder”.

In an attempt to help keep apart far-right and anti-racist protesters, rival groups will be on a certain elements of central London.

The BLM route mandated by police starts at Hyde Park and goes to Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly, Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket, Cockspur Street, Trafalgar Square before finishing in Whitehall, north of the police barrier.

The conditions imposed by the Met imply that a number of the statues in Parliament Square -including Winston Churchill’s – is only going to be accessible to pro-statue protesters.

Right-wing groups will have to assemble in Parliament Square and Whitehall, and must remain south of the police barrier.

Commander Bas Javid said: “We all saw the crowds that came together last week-end, and the demonstration overall was peaceful and reinforced the legitimacy of feelings within our communities.

“However on both days, there was a minority intent on disorder, which resulted in incidents of violence and criminal behaviour, and assaults against our officers. This cannot be tolerated.”