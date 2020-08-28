Sadie Robertson on how faith has guided her through fame, marriage and the pandemic

But regardless of boasting over 3 million fans on Instagram alone, the 23-year-old informed Fox News that her faith and relationship with Jesus has kept her focused and level-headed throughout all of it.

“My life just dramatically changed really fast,” she stated. “You think about how social media affects any young person and then think about social media with millions of followers… [it] definitely will affect you in certain ways.”

Her faith and faith assisted keep her rooted in her identity, she stated.

“Not that I didn’t struggle with insecurity and didn’t have my hard days, but I felt like I always had just a grounding, you know, to not just completely lose it,” she stated.

She’s likewise relied greatly on her faith throughout the pandemic when the future is so unsure.

“It’s definitely been a huge, huge source of hope for me,” Robertson stated. “We have hope that God is still with us here, to offer us strength, to offer us delight, to offer us peace, to make us feel liked in the middle of a time where the world is actually tossing things at …