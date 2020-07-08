Sadie Robertson, husband Christian Huff go on fun beach adventure: ‘God’s playground’

Robertson, 23, wore a printed one-piece swimsuit while her husband sported blue swim trunks.

“Just two kids on Gods play ground,” the “Live: Remain Alive” author captioned the photo as they goofed around on the swings.

Robertson and Huff got married in November and have been more open about their relationship since that time.

“When I met Christian, his love is so sweet and so kind and so grace-filled that the times that I would be hard on myself, I would see the grace and the love he would extend to me and be like, wow, that’s real love, and that’s really a powerful thing,” the former reality star told Fox News in March.

She added: “And, I’ve watched myself really walk away from that self-doubt and walk into a true confidence, because just the way that he affirms me and I look at that relationship and think about that love and that’s me and Christian, that’s human. And then, I think about what is God’s perfect love? Wow, that’s overwhelming.”

Last month, Robertson gushed about Huff in a sweet tribute for his birthday.

“A year ago from today I called you my FIANCÉ for the first time plus it felt so strange. Wild how twelve months has gone by and husband is the most basic thing to call you. You are my spouse,” she wrote.

Robertson continued: “Can’t wait to see you at 82 old man, sitting beside you in a rocking chair discussing what we have been reading while I drink only half my matcha and you sing ‘and yet another matcha bites the dust’!”

