Sadie Customizable Ergonomic High-Back Mesh Task Chair with Arms and Lumbar Support – Ergonomic Computer/Office Chair (HVST121)

The Sadie HVST121 task chair offers maximum comfort, support and functionality. Our product is engineered for performance, with features that include a breathable mesh back, durable and soft sandwich mesh, adjustable seat height, adaptable ratcheting back, and adjustable arms that conform to your body. The high-performance asynchronous control lets you fine-tune your posture to address any task in ergonomic comfort. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by one of the strongest warranties in the industry.

COMFORTABLE HOME OFFICE CHAIR: The adjustable chair back adapts to fit various body sizes and helps reduce pressure on the lower spine

ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: Ergonomically formed seat fits nearly any body and adjustable-height arms allow for added customization

ADJUSTABLE ARM OFFICE CHAIR: Height-adjustable arms provide all-day support for upper body and shoulders. Chair Seat : Seat Depth – Useable: 18.0 Inch. Seat Overall Depth: 18.0 Inch. Seat Width: 20.0 Inch

HEAVY DUTY AND DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: Durable sandwich mesh, adjustable arms, and 250 pound weight capacity