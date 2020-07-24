Sadie Big and Tall Office Computer Chair, Height Adjustable Arms with Adjustable Lumbar, Black (HVST141)



The Sadie seating collection is where quality meets value. The HVST141 big and tall task chair offers luxurious comfort and support to people up to 400 pounds. Customizable features on this chair include an adjustable lumbar support for the lower back, height-adjustable arms and a 360-swivel seat that quickly moves up and down to fit a variety of users. The black mesh back creates breathable support that stretches to reduce pressure points, while the cushioned Black fabric seat offers plush comfort all day long. Whether used in a workstation or a home office, this chair provides the upscale style, ergonomic support and low price that makes it an attractive option for anyone seeking a little extra structural support. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Sadie Limited 3-Year Warranty.

ROLLING OFFICE CHAIR: Smooth-rolling casters and durable wheels hold up even under heavy use. Chair Seat : Seat Overall Depth: 20.9 Inch. Seat Width: 22.0 Inch, Chair Base Diameter: 13.8 inch

COOLING MESH BACK TASK CHAIR: Added comfort with breathable fabric that you can relax into. Caster quantity is 5

ADJUSTABLE ARM OFFICE CHAIR: Height-adjustable arms provide all-day support for upper body and shoulders

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty chair has a 400 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use