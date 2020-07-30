SADES Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, Mac, Laptop, Over Ear Headphones PS4 Headset Xbox One Headset with Surround Sound, LED Light & Noise Canceling Microphone



【Multi-Platform Compatible】SADES Gaming Headset Support PlayStation 4, New Xbox One, PC, Laptop Tablet iPad Mobile Phone.NOTE: Xbox One and PS3 of the old version need an additional Microsoft Adapter(Not Included) for support.

【Audio Techniques】Gaming headset adopts superior 50mm Audio drivers combined with advanced audio techniques. It delivers quality simulated Surround sound to enhance immersive gaming experience. With the high responsive Audio drivers, you will be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming, like the gun Fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators. Let you gain the competitive edge you need to take your game to the next level.

【Noise-Canceling Mic】360° rotating adjustable noise canceling mic can pick up your voice all-round, reduces distracting background noise, to collect your voice clearly. Easy-use volume adjustment and one key Mic mute switch, simplify your game operation. The fascinating RGB light creates a glorious game atmosphere.

【Ergonomic design】With soft and resistant earmuffs on both side, you won’t feel discomfort while wearing this 7. 1 gaming headphones even for long time gaming. The adjustable headband with memory foam was designed for balanced weight distribution and reduced clamping force to maximize comfort during lengthy gaming sessions.

【100% Quality Guaranteed】Each of our gaming headsets is subjected to a strict quality test before being shipped.If any question, please free to contact us. We will reply within 24 hours. We promise unconditional return within one year.