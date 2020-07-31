SADES SA807Gaming Headset for Xbox one PS4 Pro Stereo Headset Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Microphone for Xbox one PC PS4 iPad Mobile Tablet Mac(Black)



Enhanced Plug and Wire

Why Choose SADES SA-807 Gaming Headset???

Convenient to Use

Line is equipped with a rotary volume controller, one key Mic mute. With stretchable headband, you can adjust the headset to proper position.

Flexible Directional Mic

In-line & adjustable microphone is more convenient and practical for game player.

Fantastic Sound

High precision 40mm driver, bring you vivid sound field, sound clarity, sound shock feeling, capable of various games.

Extremely Comfortable

Lightweight and soft leather skin, can be wear for long sessions (gaming or skype) with no head fatigue.

Wide Application

It comes with audio cable and an additional 3.5mm splitter that turns the all-in-one jack into 2 separate inputs; an audio and a microphone. It is suitable for PS4, iPad, PC, laptop, tablet, iPhone, Samsung, LG, etc.

Competitive Price & High Quality

We offer a very competitive price for the SA807 gaming headphone with high quality. All items are all packaged well with best protection.

Specifications:

Model: SA807

Driver diameter: 40mm

Impedance: 22Ohm +/- 15％

Sensitivity: 118dB +/- 3dB at 1KHz

Frequency range: 20-20KHz

Max input power: 30mW

Mic sensitivity: 50-10KHz

Cable length: Approx. 1.5m

Headset interface: 3.5mm(4pin)

Package Content:

1 * SA807 Gaming Headset

1 * 3.5mm Headphone/Mic Splitter Cable

