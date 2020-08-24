SADES Gaming Headset for Xbox One,PS4, PC Headphones with Microphone Mic for Nintendo Switch Playstation Computer, (Black)



50MM Dynamic Sound Driver

Circumaural design with dual 50mm Driver Units providing crystal clear audio. There frequency clear equalization, you can hear the deep lows like they were intended, plus get clear mids and trebles as well.

Noise Cancelling Microphone

90°Rotating adjustable and 360° pickup voice, flexible and high sensitive mic can be fixed at any perfect angle to pick up your voice clearly without background noise and hiss, enjoy smooth in-game communication with your teammates.

Anti-winding Braided Cable

The braided cable made out of durable material is very strong and resists tangling. Free to move your controller in all directions and express your enthusiasm while playing games.

【Multi-Platform Compatible】Gaming headphones works on PS4, PS VITA, PSP, New Xbox One, Play station 3, Nintendo Switch (Audio), Nintendo new 3DS LL/3DS (Audio), Tablet, iPad, Computer, Mobile Phone, Windows PC, Mac OS PC, iOS Device and Android device. ONIKUMA-K19 Gaming headset, gamer can always enjoy a immersive gaming experience no matter in which platform. Plug and play. Take out the gaming earphones and enter the gaming world right away.

【Audio Techniques】Gaming headset adopts superior 50mm Audio drivers combined with advanced audio techniques. It delivers quality simulated Surround sound to enhance immersive gaming experience. With the high responsive Audio drivers, you will be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming, like the gun Fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators. Let you gain the competitive edge you need to take your game to the next level.

【HUMANIZED DESIGN】Soft skin-friendly leather ear pads and adjustable ergonomically designed headband make the headphones comfortable for long time wearing.

【NOISE ISOLATING MICROPHONE】Headset integrated onmi-directional microphone can transmits high quality communication with its premium noise-concellng feature, can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and remove the noise, which enables you clearly deliver or receive messages while you are in a game. Long flexible mic design very convenient to adjust angle of the microphone.

【12 Month Windream Service Commitment】SADES Gaming Headset : Every SADES Gaming headset will go trough a strict quality test process before sending out. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality gaming headphones.From the day of purchase of SADES Gaming headset, We offer 12 Months warranty to our customer. The rights of each customer are fully guaranteed.