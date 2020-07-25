SADES C600 PS4 Controller Wireless Joysticks – Dual Shock 4 Game Remote,Bluetooth DS4 Gamepad,Support Playstation 4,Pro/Slim PS4,PC,PS,Smart TV（Blue）



Noted:This Sades C600 Wireless controlelr is 3rd Party Products, Not Original Product from SONY.

Functions:

1. With RGB LED color channel instructions.

2. Supports dual-point capacitive sensing touchpad.

3. Supports double motor vibration.

4. Supports Six-axis function.

5. The Share button, the option button, the XYAB key, the D pad, the L1/L2/R1/R2 key, the home button and the 360 Joystick.

6. 3.5 mm Stereo Headset Jack function.

7. Without built-in speaker which only few games will be use it.

8. All functions will be support as original one except the built-in speaker and EXT port.

Features:

1. Work exactly the same as the original PS4 controller.

2. Hours of comfortable game play with ergonomically designed grips.

3. Battery: Built in 600mA lithium batteries.

4. Charge Efficiently: Any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

5. Compatible: It can be work with PS3/PS4 console and PC.

Parameters:

Standby Time (hrs): 7-9h

Working Time (hrs): 1-5h

Charging Time (hrs): 3h

Package Contains:

1x Controller

1x Micro USB charge cable

1xUser Manual

NEW FEATURES: Built-in speaker and 3.5mm stereo jack, Multi touch and clickable touch pad, Integrated light bar, Sharing at your Fingertips.Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology and the latest vibration

PRECISION CONTROL: The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control

HOLD A GOOD CHARGE: Built-in 800mAh battery.Be easily recharged by plugging it into PlayStation 4 system.Charge efficiently with 3.3ft short charger cord which comes

FEATURES:Playstation 4 controller；33ft wireless distance; Sixaxis; Dual shock 4. Not the SONY original DS4 controller

COMFY: The PS4 controller has enhanced features and design for a more comfortable gaming experience.The innovative touch Bar offers even more ways to enjoy your games, with charging and low voltage display function.