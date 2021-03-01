'Sad': Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasts Sen. Josh Hawley's CPAC remarks
'Sad': Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasts Sen. Josh Hawley's CPAC remarks

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) weighs in on Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) remarks at CPAC, calling him out for using fear and lies to generate enthusiasm as he and other Republicans look toward the 2024 presidential race.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR