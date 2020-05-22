‘Sad’ Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute To Beth Chapman On Their Wedding Anniversary – Weeks After Getting Engaged!

Dog the Bounty Hunter could also be engaged to a different lady, however his coronary heart continues to be along with his late spouse Beth Chapman as he celebrates their wedding ceremony anniversary.

The 67-year-previous actuality star (actual title Duane Chapman) took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photograph (above) of himself and Beth, who died in June 2019 on the age of 51 after a longtime battle with throat most cancers, at a restaurant.

He wrote within the caption:

“She said, ‘Big Daddy, you’re going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary.’ Why did she have to be so right ??”

Awwww… we’re not crying, it’s simply dusty in right here…

Dog additionally paid tribute to his late spouse final week, sharing a throwback selfie of her that he captioned:

“I am DOG Chapman chiracahua Apache. The best Bounty Hunter in the world I am the husband of Beth Chapman And I miss her so much.”

The tributes come weeks after a rep for the famed bounty hunter confirmed he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Francie Frane, a rancher who reportedly misplaced her husband to most cancers six months earlier than Beth handed away.

As we reported, Dog beforehand opened up to TMZ about how his relationship with Francie blossomed, telling the outlet:

“Well, for a living she’s a rancher, and she has recently lost her husband to cancer, six months before I lost Beth. So, we hooked up on the phone and started, you know, talking to each other, crying, consoling each other, and then one thing led to another. And it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her… With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth, I talk about Bob — [her] husband that passed — and we cry and we hold each other.”

While Dog went on the file and mentioned he would by no means marry once more on the heels of Beth’s passing, he informed the outlet that he now believes he wants Francie to assist him get again on his ft.

He shared:

“I am a fixer. I gotta catch bad guys. I gotta be at the top of my game, I can’t feel sorry for myself or guilty. I gotta get out there and make a difference, is what I do for a living. So I gotta get back, I gotta — what they call on the reservation, I gotta ‘man up.’ So, she helps me do that.”

The father-of-twelve additionally just lately spoke with UK outlet The Sun about their upcoming wedding ceremony, saying:

“I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been. I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now.”

He’s not flawed about that!

It’s heartbreaking to see Dog’s nonetheless so distraught about shedding Beth, but it surely appears like having Francie by his facet makes issues a bit simpler. We’re wishing them the very best!