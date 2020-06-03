‘Sacrificed’: anger in China over death of Wuhan doctor from coronavirus | World news

The death of a doctor at Wuhan’s “whistleblower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not defending frontline well being staff in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hu Weifeng, 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central hospital the place the whistleblower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang labored, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus.

Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen, stated authorities advised hospital workers to not put on protecting gear in order to not trigger panic and reprimanded her for “harming stability” when she tried to warn others of the virus. Li Wenliang additionally tried to warn mates and colleagues in December, and was punished – solely to die of the virus in February, inflicting an unprecedented wave of public anger at authorities.

A hashtag on Hu’s death had greater than 400 million views on Wednesday with greater than 46,000 feedback. Many of them requested why the heads of the hospital haven’t been punished – particularly Cai Li, head of the Communist celebration committee of the hospital.

“From Li Wenliang to Hu Weifeng, the medical staff of Wuhan Central hospital lost the most during the outbreak. They were killed by the leaders of the hospital,” one web consumer on Weibo wrote.

“Wuhan officials have all been changed. What about the leadership of the central hospital?” one web consumer requested, referring to the quantity of metropolis and provincial-level officers who’ve been fired over their dealing with of the outbreak. “Cai Li is not even put under investigation. Are these doctors and nurses going to die in vain?” one other stated.

While most web customers posted candle emojis and thanked Hu for his sacrifice, others blamed the system that Cai is an element of for suppressing voices like Li and Ai who may have warned medical workers and residents of Wuhan.

“The people were unable to fight against the authoritarian system and one after another they are sacrificed,” one stated. “Dealing with Cai Li is a challenge to the foundation of the system. Once it happens there will be problems later.”

Hu reportedly suffered a mind haemorrhage in April and was in a coma earlier than he died. According to Chinese media, when Hu was awake he advised these round him: “I feel like a small boat in the middle of the ocean. At any moment I could be submerged.”

Additional reporting by Lillian Yang