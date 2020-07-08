Sacred ancient ‘solstice’ tree visited by thousands of Druids every year destroyed in ‘arson attack’

A sacred ancient ‘solstice’ tree which dates back 500 years and attracts thousands of Druids each year has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Dramatic pictures show the 40ft-high Whiteleaved Oak near Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire engulfed in flames.

Believers say the tree – nominated for UK tree of the year in 2014 – possesses powers which caused it to be ‘venerated by spiritual devotees’.

The huge gnarled oak grows on the 52nd latitude, meaning the sun’s rays is visible for 16 hours 44 minutes during the summer solstice – the longest day of the year.

Festivities often start to see the tree adorned with trinkets, prayer flags and brightly decorated ribbon.

But now the ancient oak has been paid down to a charred stump after a huge fire on Sunday night.

More than 12 firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the flames were finally extinguished.

The cause of the blaze has been investigated but arson is not ruled out.

Meanwhile firefighters warned visitors to take care when visiting the countryside.

A Hereford and Worcesters Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘It has been great sadness we report that at approximately 11.30pm on Sunday night, Ledbury Fire Station attended a tree fire in Eastnor near Eastnor Castle.

‘The tree was well alight whenever we attended and unfortunately it had been not possible to extinguish quickly.

‘Great efforts were made by the crew from Ledbury and also by a crew from Upton Fire station.

‘The crews ran out hose approximately 120 metres and used an appliance to shuttle water to and from the incident through the night.

‘Foam was also used to blanket the tree in great efforts to save lots of it.

‘This once magnificent tree in question is a well known and admired tree called The Whiteleaved Oak.

‘I am generated believe this particular tree is usually visited by people coming from all over the world in addition to plays a huge part in the traditions of Druids.

‘The White Leaved Oak is usually thought to be about 500 yrs . old and is presented on some and textbooks.

‘The cause of the fire is usually unknown, on the other hand please be mindful when visiting the particular countryside, specially when visiting someplace that is since sacred or even precious to a lot of people.’

Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager regarding Herefordshire in addition to Worcestershire, messaged: ‘Such the shame the popular Whiteleaved Oak on the the southern part of Malverns is not a more.

‘Of significant historic in addition to cultural significance. Can’t get replaced.’

The trigger of the particular blaze has been investigated yet fire chiefs said they may not be ruling away arson

In 2014, Brian Haynes, the resident of the hamlet of Whiteleaved Oak regarding 30 yrs, nominated the particular tree in a Woodland Trust competitors to find the particular ‘tree of the year’.

Speaking during the time, Mr Haynes said: ‘I nominated the particular tree since it is very specific, but also due to the fact of each of the people this attracts.

‘The tree has been honored by religious devotees with time from around the globe.

‘Druids and dowsers, witches, Pagans, Rainbow Warriors, north American Indians, Extra Terrestrial Ambassadors from London hoping to entice flying saucers and Mayan astrologers are only some of the people that have visited the particular tree over time.’

Mr Haynes provides written an e-book about the tree and the stories associated with this, and he states it should get to be crowned Tree of the Year.