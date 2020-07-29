Sabrina Ionescu: WNBA No 1 pick under the microscope | NBA News

Even prior to Sabrina Ionescu was rudely invited to the WNBA by the Seattle Storm, the No 1 draft pick understood she had a long method to go.

“Whether it’s getting healthier, stronger, quicker, faster; being able to create my shot better; being able to finish in the key and in transition; or continuing to make an impact with my passing. I think I’m going to need to improve every aspect of my game – especially entering the best league in the world.”

Ionescu spoke with the media one day prior to her expert launching, when the 2018 WNBA champs made life hard for her. That is not to state she played terribly, however her 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 helps plainly revealed that her college averages of 17.5, 8.6 and 9.1 are going to be more difficult to come by in this novice season.



Live WNBA: New York @Dallas





Thursday 30 th July 1: 00 am.



Image:

Ionescu drives forward versus the Seattle Storm



She may have fidgeted, however Liberty basic supervisor Jonathan Kolb felt his guard would not be the just one with butterflies in the season opener.

“For the veterans like Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird going back to the court [after being injured last year] there’s going to be nerves, and simply having sports back in basic. It’s a lovely part of the video game. You may have some turnovers early on, however it will calm down. I believe it’s excellent to be worried.”

On most events, when Ionescu had the ball in the middle of the court, Seattle would send out a double-team to press her, and in pick- and-roll protection, the 2nd protector would hedge tough or switch strongly – they would not let Ionescu smell any part of the lane. The novice would routinely provide the ball up to a team-mate or battle to turn the corner. She had 4 turnovers in the video game.

The method when Ionescu has the ball is pressure: quick double to get the ball out of her hands, then a switch when she offers it up and another turn on the PnR.The Stewie rises and requires a large dribble for a poke away and a simple turnover. Storm are well prepared pic.twitter.com/Af2z06VZ6w — Huw Hopkins (@coach_huw)July 25, 2020

But Ionescu will see this all season, and New York’s head coach Walt Hopkins will gain from it. If there were nerves, they dissipated when she got an offending rebound and put it back for her very first WNBA points. It was the kind of automated basketball act that belongs to Ionescu’s DNA, and it set off a series of stunning minutes that caused excellent basketball, consisting of a spectacular pass that thread the needle in between 3 protectors and provided fellow novice Jocelyn Willoughby an open lane.

GB Basketball’s Holly Winterburn was a team-mate of Ionescu on the Oregon Ducks college group in 2015, and the previous Leicester Riders guard remembers what Willoughby need to have felt.

Winterburn stated: “[Ionescu’s] death is world class. She felt in one’s bones when and where to pass the ball in every scenario. It’s the kind of skill that can’t be taught, which’s what makes her so unique.”

A rushing Storm defense captured up and fouled Willoughby on the shot, however it belonged to many resurgences that kept the Liberty within touching range of a championship-calibre team for the majority of the video game.

With Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd returning from injuries, Seattle was rusty, however the exact same might be stated for every single other WNBA group after a late start to the season. Ionescu was among 7 novices on this year’s Liberty lineup, so pulling a group together to be competitive versus a team loaded filled with veterans, particularly when among New York’s own, Kia Nurse, went down with an injury mid-game – that needs some sort of management.

This is another location Ionescu masters. You might see her providing the veterans recommendations and motivating the kids to remain favorable, even after they nervously bobbled open layups or dribbled off their feet. But this is another location of her video game that came as not a surprise to Winterburn.

She stated: “Sab was really welcoming to all us freshmen. She showed us the ropes on and off the court and was there whenever we needed her. She made expectations clear from day one and held us to a high standard every single day.”



















Ionescu stated she felt ‘blessed’ after being chosen by the New York Liberty with the very first pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft



Ionescu’s video game because last year of college appeared like a female amongst women. She with confidence led the Ducks to a 31 -2 record, and in her very first WNBA video game, the last rating of 87-71 was not completely representative of how competitive her group appeared sometimes. The space was closed to simply 4 points late in the 3rd quarter with a Kiah Stokes 3, off Ionescu’s help.

Liberty basic supervisor Jonathan Kolb stated: “She’s been on the huge phase often times. She understands that [this] result will not be the end video game of her profession … Sabrina’s going to have a long profession in this league and she understands that.”

Ionescu echoed Kolb’s ideas, and she understands what requires to be done: “I think what can translate to the next level is, hopefully, everything. There will be ups and downs and things that didn’t work as well as they did in college, so I’m going to have to find ways to get better at that level on offense, defense and everything.”

Her next video game with the New York Liberty will protest a young Dallas Wings group, when you can anticipate Ionescu to come in as a positive rebounder, making stunning passes and leading her group in what they hope will be the Liberty’s very first win with her at the helm – ideally, for a long time.

The New York Liberty handle the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night at 1am on Sky Sports.

