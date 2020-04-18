Sabrina Ionescu selected No 1 in WNBA Draft by New York LIberty | NBA News

Sabrina Ionescu was the No 1 decide in the WNBA Draft on Friday evening, selected by the New York Liberty.

Ionescu set the NCAA file for triple-doubles and was the primary school participant to have over 2,000 factors, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her profession. Ionescu was one in every of three first-round picks for New York, who additionally had the No 9 and 12 picks.

















“I’ve been working for this for my entire basketball career and super-excited to see that come to fruition,” Ionescu mentioned. “I just say I’m very humbled and excited for the opportunity.”

Ionescu’s Oregon Ducks team-mate Satou Sabally, one in every of three juniors to forego their final yr of school eligibility and enter the draft, went second to the Dallas Wings. It’s the third time in the historical past of the draft that the highest two picks had been from the identical school.



















“To go 1-2 with Satou is a really cool feeling and shows all the hard work we went through this year paid off,” Ionescu mentioned. “Really proud of her and what we were able to do as team-mates and excited to see her future in the pros.”

Lauren Cox went third to Indiana and Chennedy Carter was the fourth decide by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth decide.



















The Princeton star was solely the second Ivy League participant to be drafted that top. Harvard star Allison Feaster was additionally selected fifth in the 1998 Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

It was a WNBA Draft like no different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league held it nearly with gamers in their very own houses as an alternative of being in a central location. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert introduced picks from her dwelling in New Jersey, holding up the jersey of the participant being chosen.

The WNBA tried to create a draft-like expertise for the gamers, sending them a care bundle with hats of all 12 groups, a WNBA sweatshirt, confetti and some different gadgets. Coaches and basic managers had been unfold all through the nation and world, so that they arrange digital battle rooms as an alternative of gathering in their very own workforce amenities.

While the draft was held on Friday, it’s nonetheless unclear when the league will truly begin its season. Engelbert strengthened on a convention name earlier in the day that there was no timetable to when the season will start. She mentioned there have been a wide range of situations in play, however a very powerful issue was the well being of everybody.

Training camp was supposed to start subsequent weekend with the common season initially scheduled to open on May 15.

The league held its common convention name with the groups earlier than the tv broadcast began to get rid of any probability of a decide not being in on time.



















Engelbert introduced the WNBA, together with presenting draft accomplice State Farm and the gamers union, will donate $20,000 for every of the 12 first-round picks to Direct Relief to assist get protecting gear and medicine to healthcare staff as shortly as attainable.

The league additionally honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester earlier than the beginning of the draft. Engelbert introduced their names as jerseys had been proven on the display screen with every of the three gamers on them. The youngsters had been among the many 9 individuals who died in the helicopter accident on January 26, together with Kobe Bryant.

“I think it was a very beautiful thing the WNBA did to be able to draft those three girls,” Ionescu mentioned. “They deserved it and I know they are looking down and smiling.”

