Sabrina Ionescu leaves game after ankle injury

The injury occurred throughout the 2nd quarter when Ionescu appeared to roll her leftankle Ionescu struck the ground and instantly got theankle She was assisted off the court, putting no weight on her left foot.

In her 2nd profession WNBA game, Ionescu had 33 points, striking 6 of 10 three-point shots, to opt for 7 rebounds and 7 helps in a loss to the Dallas Wings onWednesday Ionescu had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 helps in her launching on Saturday, a loss to the Seattle Storm.

On Friday, Ionescu had 10 points in 12 minutes versus the Dream prior to suffering theinjury New York was up to 0-3 on the season, losing 84-78 to Atlanta.