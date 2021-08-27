Sabrina Carpenter Channels Taylor Swift With CRYPTIC 'Skinny Dipping' Teaser
Sabrina Carpenter Channels Taylor Swift With CRYPTIC 'Skinny Dipping' Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter just teased a brand new song and left a cryptic message for fans that people are saying is very Taylor Swift-esque. Let’s get into everything we know about this new track and potential new album.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR