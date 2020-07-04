Sabri Lamouchi says Nottingham Forest must retain focus; Phillip Cocu upbeat on Derby for play-offs | Football News





Nottingham Forest will be trying to do the double over local rivals Derby after winning 1-0 at the City Ground in November

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi has urged his players to retain their focus while they look to move a step closer to the Premier League with victory over East Midlands rivals Derby.

Forest beat their local rivals 1-0 at home in November but will face a tough test if they are to complete the double over Phillip Cocu’s side, who have won their last five matches in a row.

Lamouchi’s side are progressing well themselves, however, and are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship dining table – seven points free from Derby in seventh – having won their last two matches.

“It is important to keep our focus, but the players know what they have to do,” said Lamouchi ahead of the fixture at Pride Park.

“In the final game, [a 1-0 home win over Bristol City] I was genuinely impressed due to the fact without enthusiasts and without the proper intensity to help keep the focus increased like that, it can be difficult, especially when we all played 16 minutes even more.

“They know what they should do due to the fact minute following minute, fifty percent after fifty percent, game following game these people feel anything good. They are working tough every day for that.

“There are important video games, important details, important information and essential minutes and have were only available in a fantastic approach, scored 5 goals along with seven highlights of 9 and we have got conceded 2 goals just in additional time.

“It is positive, so we have to keep focused and to continue to work hard with this atmosphere around the team, inside the dressing room, on the pitch and at the club every day.”

Derby boss Cocu is also searching for ‘more of the same’ from his / her players, since they look to pressure their approach into the play-off shake-up.

The Rams have sophisticated to in just a point in the top 6 with their remarkable run regarding victories, along with Wayne Rooney scoring typically the winner within their last two video games, including a gorgeous free do its stuff the 1-0 win in Preston inside midweek.

They must now encounter five in the teams at present above these people in their staying six accessories, starting with typically the visit regarding Forest, nevertheless Cocu will be confident they might remain in play-off contention.

He stated: “Definitely, we will give it a go. We have come quite a distance and we have recently put yourself in a position exactly where we are 1 point away from Cardiff.

“We all know we have six games coming up against the top teams in the league, but it’s positive that we have this big challenge ahead of us in the final stages of the league. That’s why we play.”