Saba Sahar, Afghan director, actress and advocate, hospitalized after shooting

The 44-year-old, who is also a police officer and a women’s rights advocate, was rushed to the hospital.

Sahar’s husband said there were other people in the car as well: the driver, two bodyguards (who also got shot) and a child. The driver and the child weren’t hit and the report didn’t clarify if the child was Sahar’s.

“I reached the scene and found them all wounded,” Zaki recalled. He said he could hear the gunshots. “She received first aid and we transferred her to the emergency hospital and then to the police hospital,” he continued.

According to her husband, Sahar, was shot in the stomach and underwent successful surgery.

“The Law” filmmaker is one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, according to the BBC.

In a tweet after the attack, Amnesty International South Asia wrote: “Afghanistan: The rise in attacks and assassination attempts on human rights defenders, political activists, journalists and film actors is extremely worrying.

“These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators held accountable. The authorities must protect everyone at risk,” it continued.

Sahar previously spoke to