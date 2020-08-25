Saba Sahar: Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul

Afghanistan’s initially female film director Saba Sahar has actually been shot in the capital Kabul, authorities state.

The 44-year-old is presently in healthcare facility however her condition is unidentified.

She was taking a trip to deal with Tuesday when a shooter opened fire on her vehicle. Her bodyguard and chauffeur were likewise struck and hurt.

Sahar is among the nation’s most well-known starlets and has actually been outspoken about females’s rights and the value of the film market.

She trained as a policeman and still works for the interior ministry.

Justice and fighting corruption have actually been main styles in her movies and tv programs.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International said there had been a rise in attacks on film stars, political activists and human rights protectors, including that this was”extremely worrying”