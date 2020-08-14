“Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” Dáte asked.

Trump looked puzzled. “What?” he asked.

“All the lying. All the dishonesties,” Dáte duplicated.

“That who has done?” Trump asked.

“You have done,” Dáte stated.

Trump paused briefly, then contacted another press reporter without answering.

The blunt exchange rapidly went viral on Twitter, garnering millions of views by Friday early morning and using a brand-new chapter in the stuffed history of White House reporters attempting to hold Trump openly responsible for his fallacies.

As president, Trump has actually been a prodigious spreader of false information. As of July, he’s made more than 20,000 incorrect or deceptive claims while in workplace,according to an ongoing tally by The Washington Post’s Fact Checker He’s done so at an even higher rate in the last 14 months, tallying approximately 23 declares daily as the country has actually been roiled by an impeachment trial and a pandemic.

Trump’s routine fallacies, integrated with long stretches without instructions and the president’s open hostility to journalism, have actually produced historical obstacles for press reporters covering the White House, as The Post’s Paul Farhi has reported.