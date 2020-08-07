S SKIDEE Scooter for Kids with Foldable and Removable Seat – Adjustable Height, 3 LED Light Wheels, USA Brand 3 Wheels Kick Scooter for Girls & Boys 2-12 Years Old – Y200



Price: $69.95

(as of Aug 07,2020 18:04:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

kiddos, Skidee scooters are perfect for kids ages 2-12



Sit or Stand for a Scootin’ Good Time!



No matter how your kid wants to ride, Skidee makes sure they’ll have a blast! Skidee scooters have foldable seats, so your little one can scoot when they want, or sit if they’re still learning. Simply fold it up or pull it down for a relaxed ride.

Skidee scooters with foldable seats are fantastic fun for little ones!

And as they grow, the seat easily folds up (And you can remove it as well) so older kids can scoot.

And since the seat folds up, it’s also hassle-free for mom and dad!

Press the button to fold and store in the trunk.

Full of Fantastically Fun and Super Safe Features!



Scooter For Kids

At Skidee, your child’s safety comes first. But that doesn’t mean our kick scooters for toddlers and kids aren’t also designed for maximum fun! We’ve designed every detail to make sure your little one stays safe AND smiling.

Includes:

Durable aluminum alloy that stands up to kids that are less than cautious.

Wide standing board gives plenty of room for both feet whether kids are sitting or standing.

Lean-to-turn steering hones balance and motor skills.

Three wheels keep kids upright.

Back breaks add an extra level of safety.

Folding handlebar makes these outside toys as portable and hassle-free as they can be!

Wide Brakes – Safety is our #1 priority



No need to worry about your kids scooting too fast. With a wide brake pedal, kids can stop safely and easily. Even little ones will have as easy time coming to a halt.

Colorful LED Lights



Watch the wheel lights flash as they spin around. No batteries needed.

Lean to Steer – Promotes Coordination



Children will imagine they are on a Grand Prix Race Track – as they expertly lean to steer safely around sharp curves. The “Lean to Steer” technology promotes motor skills, balance and coordination.

Super Secure and Comfy Grip



Never hear your kids complain about sore hands after riding their Skidee for a long time. The textured, padded rubber handles offer a non-slip comfortable grip for even tiny little hands.

Skidee – The Scooter Company that believes in a magical, joyful childhood.



Wheels

4

3

Foldable

2 pieces

1 piece

Adjustable Height

✓

✓

Ages

2 to 12

2 – 12

LED Flashing Wheels

✓

✓

Removable Seat

✓

✓

Weight limit

110 pounds

130 pounds

– SKIDEE scooters with foldable seats are fantastic fun for little ones! When the seat’s down, toddlers (Ages 1-5) can safely sit and play (Weight limit 44lbs). And as they grow, the seat easily folds up (Or be removed) so older kids can scoot (Weight limit 110lbs). And since the seat folds up, it’s also hassle-free for mom and dad!

& – Keep your kid safe and full of smiles with kids scooters that combine strong and sturdy design with lightweight aluminum alloy for years of scooting fun! Plus, SKIDEE kick scooters have 3 wheels and back wheel breaking to help ensure total control.

– Teach your kids to balance at an early age! With lean-to-turn steering, this toddler scooter is the perfect way for kids to learn balance and motor skills. This unique mechanism also protects against dangerously sharp turns, so you can make sure your kids are having fun while staying safe.

– – Get the scooter that’s designed for ultimate convenience. Fold the seat and handlebar to carry this lightweight scooter with ease. And the wide footboard helps your kids ride confidently when they’re sitting or standing!

– Keep your kids scootin’ forever, since your SKIDEE kids scooter with seat comes with our general 1 year warranty, and also with an option of a 3 year warranty. Give your kids a childhood full of outdoor fun with the scooter that’ll last and grow right alongside them!