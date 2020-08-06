Ryland Adams Breaks His Silence On Fiancé Shane Dawson’s Racist Scandals, Says We Need To “Champion Change & Growth” Instead Of Canceling Him!

Shane Dawson’s fiancé is finally ready to talk about the YouTube titan’s old, offensive content!

This week, Ryland Adams uploaded his first video since late June, in which he took several minutes to address the backlash surrounding Dawson’s earlier inappropriate content and ultimately defend his future-husband.

At the beginning of the clip, titled My Past, My Present, and My Future, the vlogger said:

“I wanted to jump on before I started posting videos again to acknowledge what’s been going on with Shane and I, and Shane’s past. I didn’t initially jump in and insert myself because I didn’t want to add to the intense negativity that was circulating about all of these old clips, and I wanted to process and think for myself.”

For those who don’t know, Dawson came under fire in June after certain upsetting videos of his resurfaced, in which he used the N-word, wore blackface, and made pedophilia jokes. The makeup mogul eventually published a vid apologizing for all this, but critics weren’t having it, especially after both Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith called Dawson out for a past video in which he appears to pretend to masturbate to a photo of 11-year-old Willow Smith.

In the weeks since, several…