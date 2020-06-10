Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker to have six captain’s picks for Team USA | Golf News





Team USA will have six captain’s picks for the 2020 Ryder Cup, two greater than Jim Furyk had in 2018

Team USA have modified their qualification standards for the 2020 Ryder Cup and elevated the variety of captain’s picks from 4 to six.

The PGA of America introduced on Wednesday that solely the highest six gamers within the US factors system will now routinely qualify for Team USA, two fewer than earlier than, whereas the qualification window has been prolonged per week to end after the BMW Championship on August 30.

Captain Steve Stricker will then give you the option to make six wildcard choices to full his 12-man line-up, with that announcement to happen on both September 2 or three forward of the biennial contest at Whistling Straits from September 25-27.

“With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria,” Stricker stated.

“After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events – including just one major championship – would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of captain’s selections from four to six.

“These changes were sparked by circumstance but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen 11 PGA Tour occasions cancelled and two of the majors rescheduled for after the qualification interval has completed, with the standards adjustments now giving Stricker and his backroom employees extra affect in finalising their group.

Team Europe are defending champions after their 17.5-10.5 win in 2018 at Le Golf National

No affirmation has but been made about whether or not the competition will likely be ready to go forward with spectators, with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm among the many gamers to have beforehand spoken out in opposition to the concept of taking part in with out followers.

Stricker and European Tour chief government Keith Pelley each individually confirmed {that a} resolution on the 2020 contest will likely be made later in June. Team Europe has but to announce any adjustments to their qualification standards.