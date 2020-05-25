Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup Watchalongs: What to watch on Sky Sports Golf | Golf News





Europe’s 2010 Ryder Cup win will certainly include in real-time Watchalong this Sunday

Special Watchalongs of 2 remarkable European triumphes, a hectic version of The Golf Show and also a host of final-round thrillers all attribute on Sky Sports Golf today.

The Golf Show Live on

Catriona Matthew will certainly be amongst the unique visitors in an online Watchalong of Europe’s 2019 Solheim Cup success on Monday mid-day, while Colin Montgomerie and also Graeme McDowell heading a Watchalong of Europe’s 2010 Ryder Cup success on Sunday.

There’s additionally an entire host of unique minutes from the playing golf archives, with daily committed to something various and also a variety of famous victories being duplicated in their whole!

Europe declared a slim Solheim Cup success at Gleneagles after an exceptional last day

Here’s a take a look at what’s turning up over the following couple of days (week start May 25) …

MONDAY

The week begins by keeping in mind Europe’s latest Solheim Cup success, with the Sunday songs duplicated – completely – from 10 am.

Live Solheim Cup 2019 Watchalong Live on

Captain Catriona Matthew and also participants of her winning group will certainly after that be amongst the unique visitors in an online Watchalong from 3pm, sharing their ideas over the shutting 2 hrs of Europe’s significant success.

TUESDAY

Lee Westwood and also Thomas Bjorn are amongst the visitors on the most recent version of The Golf Show, bringing you the most recent news from the playing golf globe from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and also Sky Sports News.

0: 59 Watch ‘The Golf Show’ every Tuesday from 2pm real-time on Sky Sports News and also Sky Sports Golf! Watch ‘The Golf Show’ every Tuesday from 2pm real-time on Sky Sports News and also Sky Sports Golf!

The night after that heads back to 2009 and also the last round of the Irish Open, the victor of the #Sky Chooseday ballot, with complete insurance coverage of Shane Lowry’s amazing success while still an amateur.

WEDNESDAY

The day is committed to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the last rounds from the last 2 versions of the Rolex Series occasion duplicated completely.

Lee Westwood’s 2018 success begins at 6.30 am, while Tommy Fleetwood’s significant success is duplicated from 12.30 pm. The night additionally has a brand-new program dedicated to the European Tour’s 14-Club obstacle, including the craziest minutes captured on cam.

THURSDAY

The Wells Fargo Championship takes centre phase, with Tiger Woods’ 2007 success and also Jason Day’s last globally title in 2018 amongst the highlights including on the routine.

Jason Day has actually given that gone down outside the globe’s top 50

There’s additionally an additional opportunity to recall at Rory McIlroy’s development PGA Tour win, with complete insurance coverage of the 2010 last day being duplicated from noontime.

FRIDAY

Brooks Koepka’s effective title protection of the PGA Championship in 2015 is taken another look at, with the last round displayed in complete from 6.30 am, prior to prolonged highlights from McIlroy winning the Wanamaker Trophy momentarily time back in 2014.

How The 2019 USPGA Was Won Live on

The night is full of highlights from various other previous versions of the PGA Championship, with Phil Mickelson’s 2005 win and also Woods’ victory a year later on amongst those covered.

SATURDAY

The Ryder Cup weekend break begins with a complete day commemorating Europe’s latest victory in the biennial competition, with the Sunday songs from 2018 being duplicated from 8am.

Thomas Born directed Europe to a persuading success at Le Golf National

Extended highlights and also a behind the curtain docudrama, One Family: 2018 Ryder Cup, additionally attribute, while there’s an additional possibility to see the ‘Perfection in Paris’ unique regarding the win.

SUNDAY

We proceed our style of finish off the week with European Ryder Cup success, with a complete repeat of a thrilling last day in 2010 obtaining underway at 10 am.

Live 2010 Ryder Cup Watchalong Live on

Captain Colin Montgomerie and also Graeme McDowell, that racked up the gaining factor Team Europe, will certainly be amongst the visitors for an unique real-time Watchalong from 4pm, providing included understanding throughout the last 2 hrs of insurance coverage.