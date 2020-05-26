Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy expects it to be postponed until 2021 | Golf News





Rory McIlroy expects the 2020 Ryder Cup to be postponed

Rory McIlroy has questioned whether or not the Ryder Cup will be ready to go forward this 12 months and believes the competition will be postponed until 2021.

The world No 1 is at present scheduled to make his sixth Ryder Cup look this September at Whistling Straits, the place Europe arrive as defending champions after their 2018 success.

McIlroy has beforehand known as for the biennial occasion to be delayed to subsequent 12 months if spectators are unable to attend, like many different gamers set to characteristic in Wisconsin, with the Northern Irishman feeling that the competition could comply with many main sporting occasions in not having the ability to happen.

McIlroy celebrated with followers after Europe’s victory at Le Golf National in 2018

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,” McIlroy advised BBC Sport NI.

“I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

McIlroy has characteristic in each Ryder Cup since making his debut in 2010

“The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don’t want to play then there is no Ryder Cup. I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call.”

McIlroy has already confirmed that he’ll play the primary three PGA Tour occasions when tournaments resume, behind closed doorways, on June 11, with the 31-year-old nonetheless hopeful of additionally having the ability to compete on the European Tour later within the season.

“It’s a tough one,” McIlroy added. “There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can. Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event.

“I used to be simply as upset as everybody else that The Open obtained cancelled this 12 months. I believe it would have been a great date in September if we have been ready to play it.

McIlroy has top-five finishes in every of his final seven worldwide begins

“I wouldn’t have concerns about travelling to Europe. I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don’t see any reason why we should feel scared to travel.”