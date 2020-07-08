Ryder Cup qualifying points for European team frozen until January 1 | Golf News







Ryder Cup qualifying points for the European team have already been frozen for the rest with this year after it was announced the contest has been postponed until 2021.

The qualification process was put on hold during the coronavirus shutdown and both the world and European points lists were scheduled to resume upon the return of European Tour competition this week.

But, since the 43rd Ryder Cup will take place a year later than in the pipeline, the Tour’s tournament committee voted unanimously to suspend all qualifying points until January 1, 2021.

Padraig Harrington will still get three wildcard picks

The Tour also confirmed that all points earned right away of the qualifying process, last year’s BMW PGA Championship, to the last event to finish in Qatar in March will continue to count, and that captain Padraig Harrington will still have three wildcard picks.

A European Tour statement added: “One or more points multipliers could be introduced throughout the 2021 European Tour season to make sure that strong performance closer to the match in September 2021 is given added importance.

European Points List (at March 9) 1: Tommy Fleetwood Eng 3,927.42pts 2: Jon Rahm Spa 3,747.50 3: Rory McIlroy NIrl 2,679.44 4: Victor Perez Fra 2,669.95 5: Matthew Fitzpatrick Eng 2,197.41 6: Bernd Wiesberger Aut 2,174.32 7: Tyrrell Hatton Eng 2,123.37 8: Danny Willett Eng 1,961.42 9: Lee Westwood Eng 1,873.33 10: Marcus Kinhult Swe 1,688.82

“These will be agreed once the 2021 European Tour schedule has been announced and communicated to the Membership ahead of January 1.

“As in 2020, Qualification points will not be available around the globe during 2021 from a tournament played opposite a Rolex Series event, further enhancing the status of the premier number of events on the European Tour.

World Points List (at March 9) 1: Jon Rahm Spa 217.22pts 2: Rory McIlroy NIrl 171.19 3: Tyrrell Hatton Eng 144.55 4: Tommy Fleetwood Eng 134.95 5: Victor Perez Fra 112.87 6: Danny Willett Eng 92.68 7 Matt Fitzpatrick Eng 91.11 8: Lee Westwood Eng 79.38 9: Bernd Wiesberger Aut 73.75 10: Graeme McDowell NIrl 73.07

“Overall, you will have no modification to the qualifying criteria ratified by the Tournament Committee this past year: i.e. The first four qualifiers for Team Europe should come from the European Points list, another five from the World Points list and Captain Padraig Harrington will have three wildcard picks.

“The change to the qualifying process maintains the normal length of the qualification period plus a further two months, as January and February in both 2020 and 2021 are included. The end date of the qualification period will be confirmed when the 2021 Race to Dubai schedule is announced.”

Harrington and vice-captain Luke Donald have an more year to get ready

Harrington said: “I think the particular proposals which have been outlined nowadays are good to all participants involved in the certification process, whether or not they have already accumulated points or will be looking to do so from next January onwards.

“The 2020 season has already been heavily disrupted, and may continue to be further impacted, by a number of COVID-19 related issues in terms of travel restrictions, quarantine regulations and tunggal personal concerns.

“I feel that players should not feel under pressure to play and therefore the points tables should not apply from now until the end of the year from a schedule that could change further.

“However, while that is the case, notable performances will still very much count in my considerations for picks as I maintain a keen interest in the form of all possible Ryder Cup team members in tournaments on both sides of the Atlantic.”