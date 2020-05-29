Ryder Cup podcast: Who should be in Europe’s all-time ultimate team? | Golf News





Sir Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood have made 21 Ryder Cup appearances between them

Some of the best golfers in historical past have represented Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, however who would function in Europe’s ultimate all-time aspect?

Former European Ryder Cup gamers David Howell and Andrew Coltart have been requested to pick their dream line-up in the most recent version of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, with their process made more durable by limitations on what number of from every nation may be picked.

Seve Ballesteros made eight appearances for Team Europe, earlier than captaining the aspect in 1997

A most of two gamers from every of England, Spain, Ireland and Scotland may be named in both 12, with just one participant from some other nation allowed to function in the respective groups.

The problem proved to be a troublesome take a look at for each Sky Sports pundits, with each having to go away out some high-profile names and European stalwarts in some controversial decision-making.

From having to determine which of Spanish legends Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal misses out to debating whether or not Bernhard Langer will get the nod over ‘Miracle at Medinah’ hero Martin Kaymer, the duo each having to justify loads of contentious picks!

Kaymer secured the purpose in 2012 that ensured Team Europe would retain the trophy

Does 10-time Ryder Cup star Lee Westwood get named in both group? Who will get the one Northern Irish spot accessible? Download and take heed to the most recent Sky Sports Golf podcast, with the Vodcast model now on Sky Sports On Demand!

