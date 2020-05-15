Ryder Cup podcast: Paul McGinley, David Howell on Europe’s 2004 win | Golf News





Europe celebrating a document victory on the 2004 Ryder Cup

Paul McGinley and David Howell share Ryder Cup tales and look again at Europe’s record-breaking 2004 success in a particular version of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Get the perfect costs and ebook a spherical at certainly one of 1,700 programs throughout the UK & Ireland

Ahead of the ultimate day of Europe’s dominant victory being repeated, in full, this Sunday on Sky Sports, two of the successful workforce from 2004 joined Josh Antmann to replicate on that historic week.

The pair focus on how assured the European workforce had been going into the week at Oakland Hills and the affect captain Bernhard Langer had on the gamers, plus the choice to work together extra with the American followers whereas out on the golf course.

Europe’s victory stays their largest successful margin on American soil

McGinley reveals how late he discovered he can be that includes within the opening session of Europe’s 18.5-9.5 triumph, whereas the duo additionally replicate on how a lot Colin Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington’s early win of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson galvanised the workforce.

Listen or subscribe on:

Howell explains the nerves he felt as a Ryder Cup rookie when he stepped onto the tee for his opening match and the way he required a last-minute swing change throughout match week, in addition to speaking about how the workforce felt going into the ultimate day with such a commanding benefit.

Both gamers additionally present lots extra behind-the-scenes story from an unbelievable week in Michigan, together with one a couple of caddie who thought he’d misplaced a putter and the way the workforce celebrated retaining the trophy in type!

McGinley performed alongside Padraig Harrington within the Saturday foursomes

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and do not forget to subscribe via iTunes! The Vodcast version can even be obtainable through Sky Sports On Demand, whereas a 60-minute model might be on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday morning!

Watch the 2004 Ryder Cup Sunday singles repeated on Sunday, in full, from 11am on Sky Sports Golf!