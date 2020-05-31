Ryder Cup: Justin Rose feels fan-free contest could be intense | Golf News







Justin Rose has described the potential for a fan-free Ryder Cup as “mind-blowing” and feels the occasion could be extra intense with out spectators.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have been among the many golfers to publicly communicate out towards the thought of holding the biennial contest – set to happen in September – behind closed doorways.

Although a call has but to be made on whether or not the occasion will go forward at Whistling Straits as deliberate, or whether or not followers will be in a position to attend, Rose believes there are good causes to carry the event this autumn if attainable.

Rose has made 5 appearances for Team Europe

“We might actually be used to it [no crowds] by then,” Rose instructed Golf.com. “It may virtually be attention-grabbing if the Ryder Cup is the primary occasion with followers.

“Who knows how the summer is gonna play out? The thought of a Ryder Cup without fans is mind-blowing, but what is the new normal? Would we rather still have the opportunity to play? You can’t just bump everything to 2021 because 2021 becomes chaos if that’s the case.

“In one way, it could be more intense between the two players. There’s nowhere to hide, nowhere else to look. You know, it’s eyeball to eyeball. It could create a bizarrely intense environment.”

Rose will be within the area when the PGA Tour resumes on June 11 on the Charles Schwab Challenge, an occasion being performed with out crowds, and the Englishman is relishing the chance to return to aggressive motion.

Rose is presently world No 14

“I think the sport will be a great help for people who are still not able to get back to work themselves in whatever way,” Rose added. “I actually miss competing and I’m prepared to undergo among the ache that is going to be required.

“It’s going to be tedious, the checks and balances that we need to have in place to make it safe. For me, it’s worth it, especially hearing about what the key workers have gone through. While we’ve been tucked up safe and sound, they’ve been out there on the front lines dealing with this.

“So, for me, having to wear a mask here and there and deal with some questions and take a temperature and a swab or two, it’s like, ‘Get on with it, man.’ You realise that you’re pretty fortunate to have the opportunity.”

