Ryder Cup 2020: Should the event at Whistling Straits be postponed? | Golf News





Will the 2020 Ryder Cup go forward as deliberate this September?

Uncertainty continues to develop about whether or not the 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed, however do the gamers suppose the contest ought to go forward?

The biennial event is because of be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27, reside on Sky Sports, the place Europe will be trying to retain the trophy after their 17.5-10.5 victory in 2018.

A choice on this yr’s event is predicted “by the end of the month”, with the Covid-19 pandemic limiting the qualification interval, rising journey restrictions and elevating the risk of spectators not being allowed to attend.

The Guardian reported on Monday that the competitors will be pushed again to 2021, following on from similar stories from other media outlets, with gamers from each Team Europe and Team USA expressing issues about the risk of it going forward with out followers.

When requested forward of the Travelers Championship about the current hypothesis and to offer their view on whether or not or not the Ryder Cup ought to be held, here’s what a few of the gamers needed to say…

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka registered 1.5 factors from his 4 matches throughout the 2018 contest

“I feel the Ryder Cup is a lot totally different than some other golf event, it is a true sporting event. If the Ryder Cup is put again to 2021 simply due to followers, I feel that is the proper transfer.

“The Ryder Cup does not have the identical really feel. You see it out right here. You’re not going to see guys actually fist-pumping. You’re not going to see that very same power stage. I do know the followers suppose that it should be the very same, but it surely’s not.

“You’re not going to have people cheering on the first tee. You look at the soccer matches that are going on right now; the Premier League is back, everybody is back, it just doesn’t feel the exact same as when you’ve got the whole stadium chanting.

“Or the first tee, everybody getting riled up, or you knowing exactly what’s happening two groups ahead because people are screaming and hollering. It’s a different sporting event than what we’re used to, and I think the fans are a crucial part of that, and I think they should wait.”

Jon Rahm

“When the quarantine began, I used to be requested the identical query, and I’ll give the identical reply. If we won’t play with out followers, I do not suppose we must always play this yr. It’s the one event we do not play for us, we play for the US or we play for the continent of Europe and the international locations we symbolize. We play for the followers, and the followers make what the Ryder Cup is. So I feel it ought to be performed with followers.

“Now, if they can make it maybe with a limited amount, still only four groups on the golf course, if you have 10,000 people instead of 40,000 you might be able to work it out, but I think it would be wiser to wait until 2021 just because also European players are not being able to play until later in the summer.

Jon Rahm beat Tiger Woods in the Sunday singles throughout his rookie look in 2018

“They have these occasions in the UK after which a few of the Rolex Series occasions that they have been in a position to organise, however numerous these gamers haven’t been in a position to play and get again into aggressive type, so I additionally do not suppose it might be truthful for lots of them.

“But it’s not up to me. The PGA and the European Tour have a very tough decision to make, but I would be surprised if it actually does happen this year. I’ll be okay either way. If it’s played this year, I’d rather it be with spectators, and I hope it is with spectators. If not, I would rather wait until 2021.”

Jordan Spieth

“I think the Ryder Cup would be very difficult without fans. I think if players voted to have it without fans or to be able to postpone one year, two years or whatever it may be to allow for fans, I think that they would go for postponement.

Jordan Spieth performed in all 5 periods throughout the 2018 contest, successful three of his matches

“I feel it might be everyone would vote for postponement, particularly the Americans being on dwelling soil. The tough half is then you definitely go right into a Presidents Cup yr, and so I feel – I do know for a indisputable fact that’s not sure but.

“Those are rumours. But I know that the one thing I would say about it is that I would rather wait and play with fans than play without fans and force a Ryder Cup this year.”

Patrick Reed

“I would think that that event on its own is an absolutely amazing event and it’s a team event where you can go out, you want to have that banter back and forth with the crowds. If you’re a home team, you basically want that 12th man. If you’re the away team, you’re expecting to kind of going into a hostile environment.

Patrick Reed has been a part of the final three Ryder Cup groups for Team USA

“Without followers, it simply looks as if it might be arduous for everybody to form of stand up and present the emotion that you simply usually would at any time when you have got followers there.

“They need to make the best decision, not just what’s best for the people and the players but also the best thing for the history of the tournament, and trying to play that event with no fans, I would prefer them to push it back to where we can have fans than to go out and play without fans.”

Bubba Watson

“On the aspect of fans, I was joking with Rory [McIlroy] about if there’s no fans maybe we have a chance to win. So yes, I think for the game of golf and the spirit of that competition, which is supposed to be a friendly spirited competition, you want fans there.

“You need them to expertise it. We’re taking part in for that little trophy, proper. That’s all we’re taking part in for. And so sure, I might hope that followers will be there.

“If they postpone it, that gives me a better chance of making the team, but at the same time I think for the spirit of the game, either way they roll with it, it’ll be worth it, but for fans’ sake, yes, I wish they would postpone it to get some fans there.”

Paul Casey

“I echo the comments and sentiments of a lot of my fellow Ryder Cuppers in that, first of all, safety is paramount. That’s the primary concern. But I want a Ryder Cup with full capacity.

Paul Casey has represented Team Europe in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2018

“I need it with screaming followers, and if that is not doable on this present setting, and clearly we have journey restrictions in place and we do not know the place the virus goes to be in the subsequent couple of months, however I feel it is the proper resolution. I actually do.

“I know there’s politics involved. There’s financial implications and knock-on effect to Presidents Cup and all this kind of stuff, but I fully support that. It also gives me longer to qualify, which is good.”