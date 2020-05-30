Ryder Cup 2010 Watchalong: Colin Montgomerie, Graeme McDowell and others to relive Europe’s win | Golf News



















Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell will likely be amongst these to relive Europe’s 2010 Ryder Cup success in a particular Watchalong on Sky Sports.

Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell will relive a dramatic day in Ryder Cup historical past as a part of a particular stay Watchalong this weekend on Sky Sports.

The closing day of the 2010 contest is being repeated in its entirety on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday from noon, earlier than the stay Watchalong will get underway at 5.15pm and covers the ultimate two hours of an exhilarating end.

Europe took a 9.5-6.5 benefit right into a weather-delayed closing day at Celtic Manor, the primary Monday end in Ryder Cup historical past, the place the hosts had been trying to regain the trophy after being crushed by their American counterparts in 2008.

Montgomerie despatched out Lee Westwood within the opening match, whereas Corey Pavin chosen Steve Stricker

Montgomerie, who captained Team Europe in Wales that week, will give his distinctive perception into how he motivated his aspect going into the singles and share his recollections from a memorable match.

McDowell – the participant despatched out within the closing match by Montgomerie – will clarify how he felt going into the ultimate day and the stress thrown his means as Team USA lowered Europe’s benefit, in addition to taking a more in-depth look again on the closing phases of a nervy contest.

McDowell went out within the closing match of the day on Monday, going through Hunter Mahan

Vice-captain Paul McGinley, who would go onto captain Team Europe in 2014, affords the view from the backroom group and how they labored alongside Montgomerie that week, with Tim Barter and Nick Dougherty additionally that includes within the particular programme.

Could Team USA overturn a final-day deficit to declare back-to-back wins for the primary time this century? Would Montgomerie information Europe to house success? Relive the 2010 contest this Sunday on Sky Sports and get entangled utilizing #SkyWatchalong!