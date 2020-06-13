Ryanair is talking rubbish again – but then so is Boris Johnson’s government

There’s an inviolable law of the universe that states that whenever there’s a row between Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary and X, then X will be in the right.

It has held true when X has been the Civil Aviation Authority, Ryanair’s employees and their unions, even Ryanair’s investors.

But I’ve got bad news for the scientists: it appears that a new paradigm may be necessary. Right now X is Boris Johnson’s government and so that inviolable law of the universe is crashing in to another one – it holds that statements by that government tend towards bollocks.





Let me explain. The Department of Transport has decided, with passenger flights set to resume, to “strongly advise” travellers to check on in all their baggage and forget about hand luggage. “This will speed up boarding and disembarking and minimise the risk of (coronavirus) transmission,” it declared.

Mr O’Leary was singularly unimpressed. “More rubbish from the government that brought you the world’s least effective quarantine,” is how he described the guidelines.





Ryanair is telling its passengers to complete the exact opposite. O’Leary’s reasoning is that checked-in bags undergo eight pairs of hands, from sign in desk to boarding gate, all the way through to airport arrival. A keep on bag, in comparison, stays with the passenger.

“Our passengers are well drilled,” he said, referring to boarding and disembarkation procedures. He also noted that Ryanair charges for checked-in luggage. It’s £12 for a 10kg bag, £20 for a 20kg case on a £30 flight from Edinburgh to Dublin. In theory, it would therefore be in the airline’s interest to force everyone to comply with the advice.

That appears like the killer point, even though you have to understand that discouraging checked-in baggage is part of Ryanair’s business model, which is why the charges exist to begin with.

The whole thing is a bit of a joke when you consider that flying involves sitting in a metal tube and breathing in the air of other people sitting in close proximity for at least 30 minutes, and often a lot longer.

It gets better. Consider the argument between O’Leary and the government in terms of those quarantine rules, the brand new ones requiring that most inbound travellers self-isolate for 14 days.

They are also only coming into force this week, as opposed to if they might have done some good, such as for example when the virus was leaping from country to country and the government sat back and allowed Champions League football matches and the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead. Both of those attracted travellers from all over the place and resulted in the spread of the virus around Britain.

They are more stringent than those affecting those who suspect they could have herpes. They need to self-isolate for seven days. They are also inconsistent. There tend to be more than 40 categories of incomers, workers using occupations for example, who are exempt.

Airlines, including Ryanair, argue, among other things, that there was no consultation, no scientific evidence to support the policy, and that the principles apply to countries with lower rates of infection compared to UK.

Well they may. The policy seems to have been put together less with the purpose of controlling the spread of the virus and much more because somebody in government – and I think we could all create a pretty good guess at who – thought they would be popular with the tiny people.

While the courts will have to come to a decision based on law, I can count on common sense. So these are my rulings. When it involves quarantine, O’Leary is correct. The policy is an absolute nonsense in the way it’s been constructed.

As for the bags? Quite how restricting hand luggage is likely to reduce the risks you face through flying is beyond me. I’d be inclined to side with O’Leary here too because, well, everybody knows what that he is: a businessman focussed on his bottom line who isn’t likely to be winning any of the awards they offer to cuddly salt of earth types anytime soon, but who knows a thing or two about running an airline.

This even compares to a government that prioritises statues and keeping Johnson’s svengali Dominic Cummings in his job over people’s lives. That has overseen the worst Covid-19 death toll in Europe plus one of the worst per capita death toll on earth. Whose own advisers have stated that 20,000 people could have been saved had lockdown been imposed a week or so early in the day.

Who do you trust to keep you safer on a flight, if you’re willing to run the risk of travelling at all? Michael O’Leary or that lot?

That inviolable law of the universe? Well, it mostly still holds true. It just needs updating somewhat: When there’s a row between Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary and X, then X will be in the right unless X is Boris Johnson’s government, whose statements tend towards bollocks.