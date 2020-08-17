Ryanair cuts flights as EU virus rates hit bookings

Ryanair has stated it will cut capability by 20% in September and October following “notably weakened” bookings in current days.

The airline said the drop was driven by “uncertainty over recent Covid case rates in some EU countries”.

It stated decreases will remain in flight numbers as opposed to path closures.

Ryanair stated the cuts will be “heavily focused” on locations like Spain and France where virus rates have actually caused the UK reestablishing travel limitations.

The airline company increased flights to 60% of its typical schedule this month after resuming services in July.

But on Monday a spokesperson for Ryanair stated: “These capacity cuts and frequency reductions for the months of September and October are unavoidable given the recent weakness in forward bookings due to Covid restrictions in a number of EU countries.”