Ryan Serhant and Realty Capital CEO on paying real estate agents in crypto
Ryan Serhant and Realty Capital CEO on paying real estate agents in crypto

RLTY Capital CEO Briggs Elwell and SERHANT CEO Ryan Serhant join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the role of crypto in real estate as RLTY says it will pay brokers’ commissions in cryptocurrency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR